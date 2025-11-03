 
New royal chapter begins for Andrew as he plans move to Abu Dhabi?

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor reportedly plans new life in Abu Dhabi after royal downfall

Geo News Digital Desk
November 03, 2025

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, may begin a new royal life despite reaching the end of his royal life in UK.

According to report, the “disgraced” royal is preparing for a new beginning in Abu Dhabi after King Charles ordered him to leave the Royal Lodge.

The former Duke of York is said to be considering an offer from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ruler of the Emirate, to move into a lavish 16,000-square-foot palace.

Speaking on Times Radio, royal biographer Andrew Morton said, "I would predict that, if we're speaking about this time next year, Andrew will probably live somewhere abroad."

The property has six en-suite bedrooms, a cinema, gym, and pool. It would give Andrew the privacy and security he has struggled to find in Britain, reported The Mirror.

"The whole area is private and very secure. The public are not allowed in and there are cameras which log every vehicle which approaches,” a worker at the palace told The Sun.

They added, "The area is effectively under the radar. We have not heard anything official yet about Andrew moving in but he would enjoy it here because it is very private."

