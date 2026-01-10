King Charles ‘happy’ about Harry’s decisive move for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry checks off one big obstacle in King Charles’s reunion with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly won his security appeal to get taxpayer funded police protection in a major turn of events. This victory also greenlights his plans for his two children, whom he wishes to bring to his home country.

Harry has been hoping for a reconciliation with his father and to end the ongoing rift. The change of heart happened after Charles was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. While the icy relations are beginning to thaw between the father and son, there is still a long road ahead.

Charles, who is a doting grandfather, reportedly yearns to meet Archie and Lilibet and Harry believes this could speedily warm the relations between the royals and the Sussexes.

“Harry says the security issue has been the biggest obstacle in any reconciliation with his family, and the primary reason that he has not brought his family to see their grandfather and experience their heritage,” royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror.

“So, if that obstacle is removed, it seems reasonable to presume that he will bring Archie and Lilibet over here.”

Bond noted that the public would be happy to see the King be reunited with his ‘darling boy’ and with “the grandchildren he barely knows”.

She also pointed out that Meghan would not be part of the arrangements as “the public is not ready for Meghan Part Two”. The Duchess of Success is “clearly happy at home in California” and it is unlikely that she would want to come to the UK and face “possible hostility”.

The expert predicts that Harry would come to the UK with Archie and Lilibet, but Meghan would be staying away. It is understood to be a tough decision for Meghan and possibly Harry as well, but the Duke would sacrifice it for his children and their future.

It is also a decision that the King and even Prince William would appreciate very much.