Andrew sees no rescue as King Charles blocks return

Sarah Ferguson may move on from the scandal, but for Andrew it seems impossible as the formal royal faces a new deadline to leave the royal lodge.

The former prince sees no way back to the grace as no saviour is in sight amid his downfall.

As per insiders, Andrew has been given a final deadline to leave the luxury mansion. He is expected to depart from the 30-room Windsor property by Easter.

The Palace insiders claimed that the timing is driven by a desire to avoid an uncomfortable gathering that would place the disgraced royal at the heart of the family's most visible spiritual tradition.

Fergie's ex-husband fell from grace after growing outrage over his connections with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which even forced the monarch to strip of his remaining royal titles and honours

Now, miracle can only save the former duke from leaving his favourite home as all his resistance and efforts reached its limit, with Easter set by the King as an "immovable date" for his departure.

The monarch and senior royals attend Easter Sunday services at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, a cornerstone of the family's religious calendar.

The senior royals are said to be determined to prevent Andrew's continued presence at royal lodge as they fear it may overshadow the occasion and sparked a new debate.

The annual service will take place on April 5 this year, bringing renewed focus to who is present and who is not.