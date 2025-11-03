Prince William receives keys to Rio De Janeiro as he arrives in Brazil

Prince William was handed over the ceremonial keys to Rio De Janeiro from Mayor Eduardo Paes on Monday as the Prince of Wales arrived in Brazil for an official visit focused on climate change.

The future king received the keys atop iconic Sugarloaf Mountain, according to the local media.

"Rio's energy is contagious, said William as cheering crowds welcomed the Prince of Wales.

William will host the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Wednesday.

The prince will also represent King Charles at COP 30 Summit in Belem where he will deliver a speech and meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Prince William arrived in Brazil without his wife Kate Middleton and children

According to Reuters, pop star Kylie Minogue and former Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will be among celebrities joining Britain's Prince William for the awards ceremony in Brazil for his multi-million dollar environmental prize.

William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 with the aim of finding innovative solutions to pressing environmental problems.

Among performers on the night will be Brazilian musicians Gilberto Gil, Seu Jorge and Anitta, along with Canadian pop singer Shawn Mendes and Minogue , who was recently picked out by William's father King Charles as an artist whose music brings him joy.

The goal of Earthshot is to find innovations to combat climate and other green issues, and awards five winners 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) each to drive their projects.



