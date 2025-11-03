Dakota Johnson finally takes 'major step' in life

Dakota Johnson dips toes in dating pool after split

Five months after her split with Chris Martin, sources say Dakota Johnson has started dating again.



An insider says, "She has been slowly dating again and she's happy. Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they’d work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it’s final."

As she dips her toes in the dating pool once more, sources share with People that the Madame Web star, who has dated Chris for almost eight years, has moved on from him.

"She’s in a great place," the tipster tattled. "She’s busy, fulfilled, and she’s moved on.”

This report comes on the heels of Dakota's recent interview with The Times, stating she had given dating a try after signing up for the exclusive dating app Raya. But, she adds, her experience was not so good.

"Every man is like, 'Must love mountain biking and want to go on a hike and want to be really adventurous and outdoorsy; must love dogs and want to go to the summit of Everest,'" the star says.

"I’m like, no, I don’t want to do any of that, and if I do, I’ll do it when I want to," the star says, adding, "The way I prefer to meet someone is through a friend because that way they're 'most likely not a freak,'" Dakota concludes.