Newly-married Carly Rae Jepsen expecting first baby with Cole M.G.N.

The couple wed on October 4 in a ceremony at the historic Chelsea Hotel in New York City

November 04, 2025

Carly Rae Jepsen and her husband, producer Cole M.G.N., are expecting their first child together, the singer confirmed Friday.

The Call Me Maybe singer, 39, confirmed the news on Friday via an Instagram post.

“Oh hi baby,” Jepsen captioned a set of black-and-white photos showing her sitting beside Cole and cradling her baby bump.

Her husband replied with three heart-eyed emojis.

Jepsen and Cole got married on October 4 at New York City’s historic Chelsea Hotel. The intimate ceremony, held in the Bard Room, was attended by about 100 guests, according to Vogue.

The couple first announced their engagement on September 23, when Jepsen shared a series of romantic outdoor photos on Instagram, writing, “Very engaged over here.”

Jepsen and Cole first met while collaborating on her 2023 album The Loveliest Time. In a past interview, she revealed their song So Right captured their “meet-cute.” The track even opens with a skit about whether or not it's a "good idea" for them to hang out together after-hours.

