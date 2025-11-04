Winnie Harlow defends Whitney Houston-inspired Halloween costume

Winnie Harlow reacts to backlash over cosplaying Whitney Houston on Halloween

Winnie Harlow has spoken out after facing criticism for her Halloween costume inspired by Whitney Houston’s 2001 BET Awards appearance.

The model, 31, dressed as the late singer and recreated her Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech this Halloween.

However, after some accused her of mocking Houston, Harlow took to Instagram Stories on November 2 to clarify her intent.

“That clip has always been one of my favorites of hers,” Harlow wrote. “She was radiant, funny, confident and captivating. The way she moved across that stage with flair and swag? Iconic.”

Harlow explained that the I Will Always Love You singer was deeply admired in her home, revealing that her real name is Whitney—after Houston herself.

“My mother is one of her biggest fans and named me Whitney after her. She’s always been a queen in my house,” she shared.

She added, “People are more than headlines. If all you see when you see Whitney are her struggles, you’re missing her charisma, humor, talent, personality and wit.”

Many stars like Naomi Campbell, Halle Berry, and Ciara praised Harlow’s look and impersonation, but some fans criticised it as insensitive, claiming it referenced a painful time in Houston’s life.

Houston, who died in 2012 at age 48 from accidental drowning, struggled with addiction for much of her adult life. Investigators later reported heart disease and cocaine as contributing factors in her death.