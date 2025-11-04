Jennifer Lawrence helped Robert Pattinson survive new fatherhood

Jennifer Lawrence shares how she supported Robert Pattinson as new dad

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about how she supported her Die My Love costar Robert Pattinson off the set.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actress shared that she became key support for the Twilight Saga star and his fiancée Suki Waterhouse, who welcomed a daughter together.

Advertisement

Lawrence, who is herself mother to two kids, said, "Any new parent knows that the only thing you want to do is just like look at pictures and show people pictures and videos of their kids, so that's kind of what we did."

She added, "And his baby was like brand new, and mine was too, so I got to really like download them on the apps and the delivery stuff."

"I made myself indispensable to the two of them," Jennifer Lawrence added referring to Pattinson and Waterhouse.

This comes as Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcomed their baby daughter in March 2024. Previously, Pattinson told Icon Magazine about becoming dad, saying, "I have so much more patience. It's funny, it's not even patience; I genuinely enjoy hanging out with babies. That surprised me."

"It's also funny how you start having real, normie conversations – about things like schools or daycares...it's so strange. It's like, there's this gravitational pull...Like, I have to wear Patagonia puffer jackets and cargo shorts now. I just have to," he added.