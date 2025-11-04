Eva Mendes calls out fake news 'again'

Eva Mendes sets the record straight on leaving L.A.

Eva Mendes is setting the record straight after a report claimed she, along with her family, is moving to England.



Taking to Instagram Stories, the star states, “WRONG again @dailymail,” adding, “Although I love my time in London, I can't wait to get back home and celebrate the @dodgers World Series championship!”

Her post on social media set aside the rumours of settling beyond the Atlantic Ocean, after reports said her family had purchased a house in North London, and her daughters were said to be enrolled in a school there.

Meanwhile, it was true that Eva was bidding farewell to Hollywood. She explained her decision in an earlier interview with The Times.

"I was never in love with acting,” she added. "I don't mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn't a great actress. I had my moments when I worked with really great people."

Eva also slammed the casting directors in the interview for offering her typecast roles.

"There were some pretty I roles," she remembered. "That's all they would say at the beginning—'she's too ethnic for this, too ethnic for that.' It was so crazy. That was the constant note."

It is worth noting that Eva, along with her partner Ryan Gosling and their two kids, is based in Los Angeles.