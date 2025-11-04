'Awful pain': Hilaria Baldwin remembers recent reality show

Hilaria Baldwin recalls 'awful pain' on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec Baldwin, recently signed up for Dancing With the Stars. Now, though, she is out, but the star remembers the pain from there.

She reveals on Tori Spelling's MiSPELLING podcast that the outfits at the show left her with scars that will take time to heal.

Advertisement

"It was actually really, really tight. They made it a little bit too tight on my neck, so I was bruised, too, the next day," says the mother-of-seven.

Further explaining how tight the costume was, Hilaria shares it dug into "all my collarbones, the back of my neck, because of how tight the dress was."

"The week afterwards, we did tango, and my elbows, we had to tape them because I was getting this awful pain," she continues, adding her dancing partner in the show, Gleb Savchenko, "threw me around into a trick towards the end."

It is worth noting that Hilaria was out only after four episodes. Still, she doubles down on not feeling any regret about joining Dancing with the Stars.