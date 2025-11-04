Diane Ladd appeared in Charlie's Angels?

Diane Ladd

As fans mourned the death of Diane Ladd, many confused her with actress Cheryl Ladd.

As tributes poured in for the late actress on social media, many fans were observed wondering whether Diane Ladd was related to Cheryle Ladd.

For those unware Diane Ladd and Cheryle Ladd were not related and shared no bloodline.

Both actresses adopted "Ladd" through marriage or stage name, not birth surname.

Charlie's Angels TV or films also did not feature Diane Ladd as main caster member.

It was Cheryl Ladd who played the main role of Kris Munroe in the series from the second season onwards.

Cheryl Ladd

However, Diane had a small role as a character named "Sally" in a single episode of the original TV series, "Angel in Hiding," in 1980.

The late actress also appeared in a film in 2020 titled Charlie's Christmas Wish, but this was a separate project and not part of the main Charlie's Angels franchise.

Diane Ladd, a three-time Academy Award nominee died at the age of 89.

She was known for her rare timing and intensity for her roles ranging from the brash waitress in “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” to the scheming parent in “Wild at Heart,

Ladd’s death was announced Monday by daughter Laura Dern, who issued a statement saying her mother and occasional co-star had died at her home in Ojai, California, with Dern at her side. Dern, who called Ladd her “amazing hero” and “profound gift of a mother,′ did not immediately cite a cause of death.