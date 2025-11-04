 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's new royal engagement announced

Information has just released pertaining to Kate Middleton’s upcoming engagement

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 04, 2025

Kate Middleton is slated to make another royal engagement
Kate Middleton is slated to make another royal engagement

Kate Middleton has a new royal engagement lined up and the news has been brought to light by royal commentator and Daily Mail editor Rebecca English.

She shared the announcement over on her Twitter page and it reads, “The Princess of Wales will visit the National Memorial Arboretum on November 11 as it leads the nation in commemorating Armistice Day with a Service of Remembrance on the Armed Forces Memorial.”

Kate Middletons new royal engagement announced
Advertisement

Furthermore, she is also slated to observe a two-minute silence at 11am, that will follow the laying of a wreath”.

However, that is not all, because the King and Queen are also slated to undertake an engagement of their own in the near future, it involves Remembrance in 2025.

Kate Middletons new royal engagement announced

They will also attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 8 and the Cenotaph service on November 9, according to the report. 

Advertisement
Prince William, Kate Middleton show off day 2 of the Earthshot Prize Awards from Brazil
Prince William, Kate Middleton show off day 2 of the Earthshot Prize Awards from Brazil
Prince William, Queen Camilla's role in 'decisive action' against Andrew revealed
Prince William, Queen Camilla's role in 'decisive action' against Andrew revealed
David Beckham pays tribute to wife Victoria as he gets knighthood
David Beckham pays tribute to wife Victoria as he gets knighthood
Inside Ariana Grande flight issues that canceled her Brazil appearance
Inside Ariana Grande flight issues that canceled her Brazil appearance
Kate Middleton, Prince William constantly 'undermining' King Charles authority
Kate Middleton, Prince William constantly 'undermining' King Charles authority
Earthshot Prize Summit unveils the best inventions of 2025
Earthshot Prize Summit unveils the best inventions of 2025
Meghan Markle receives exciting 'pregnancy' news
Meghan Markle receives exciting 'pregnancy' news
Queen Elizabeth II's ‘Life in Style' fashion exhibition: Everything to know
Queen Elizabeth II's ‘Life in Style' fashion exhibition: Everything to know