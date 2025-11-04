Kate Middleton's new royal engagement announced

Kate Middleton is slated to make another royal engagement

Kate Middleton has a new royal engagement lined up and the news has been brought to light by royal commentator and Daily Mail editor Rebecca English.

She shared the announcement over on her Twitter page and it reads, “The Princess of Wales will visit the National Memorial Arboretum on November 11 as it leads the nation in commemorating Armistice Day with a Service of Remembrance on the Armed Forces Memorial.”

Furthermore, she is also slated to observe a two-minute silence at 11am, that will follow the laying of a wreath”.

However, that is not all, because the King and Queen are also slated to undertake an engagement of their own in the near future, it involves Remembrance in 2025.

They will also attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 8 and the Cenotaph service on November 9, according to the report.