Prince William, Kate Middleton show off day 2 of the Earthshot Prize Awards from Brazil

Prince William, Kate Middleton reveal how Day 2 of the Earthshot Prize Awards are going in Brazil

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just shown off how day 2 of their annual Earthshot Prize Awards are looking like in Brazil.

The recap in question has been shared to their Instagram account and talks about the importance of “nature and leadership”, as well as the need to “make real change.”

Its founder and president Prince William’s aim from this project is for the initiative to “champion the game-changers, the makers, the creatives, the leaders” because “when they win, we all win.”

Check it out Below:

This years’ awards are being hosted by Rio de Janeiro 2025 and operates on five Earthshots, namely; protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

According to its official website “these simple but ambitious goals for 2030 have been developed in collaboration with leading environmental experts to repair our planet before irreversible damage occurs. Each year, from a shortlist of 15 Finalists, five Winners are awarded The Earthshot Prize – one for each Earthshot.”

Since its inception it was considered over 5,669 solutions, championed over 75 finalists and has seen 20 winners.