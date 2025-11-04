 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton show off day 2 of the Earthshot Prize Awards from Brazil

Prince William, Kate Middleton show off how Day 2 of the Earthshot Prize Awards are going in Brazil

By
Hiba Anjum
|

November 04, 2025

Prince William, Kate Middleton reveal how Day 2 of the Earthshot Prize Awards are going in Brazil
Prince William, Kate Middleton reveal how Day 2 of the Earthshot Prize Awards are going in Brazil

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just shown off how day 2 of their annual Earthshot Prize Awards are looking like in Brazil.

The recap in question has been shared to their Instagram account and talks about the importance of “nature and leadership”, as well as the need to “make real change.”

Advertisement

Its founder and president Prince William’s aim from this project is for the initiative to “champion the game-changers, the makers, the creatives, the leaders” because “when they win, we all win.”

Check it out Below:

This years’ awards are being hosted by Rio de Janeiro 2025 and operates on five Earthshots, namely; protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

According to its official website “these simple but ambitious goals for 2030 have been developed in collaboration with leading environmental experts to repair our planet before irreversible damage occurs. Each year, from a shortlist of 15 Finalists, five Winners are awarded The Earthshot Prize – one for each Earthshot.”

Since its inception it was considered over 5,669 solutions, championed over 75 finalists and has seen 20 winners. 

Advertisement
Kate Middleton's new royal engagement announced
Kate Middleton's new royal engagement announced
Prince William, Queen Camilla's role in 'decisive action' against Andrew revealed
Prince William, Queen Camilla's role in 'decisive action' against Andrew revealed
David Beckham pays tribute to wife Victoria as he gets knighthood
David Beckham pays tribute to wife Victoria as he gets knighthood
Inside Ariana Grande flight issues that canceled her Brazil appearance
Inside Ariana Grande flight issues that canceled her Brazil appearance
Kate Middleton, Prince William constantly 'undermining' King Charles authority
Kate Middleton, Prince William constantly 'undermining' King Charles authority
Earthshot Prize Summit unveils the best inventions of 2025
Earthshot Prize Summit unveils the best inventions of 2025
Meghan Markle receives exciting 'pregnancy' news
Meghan Markle receives exciting 'pregnancy' news
Queen Elizabeth II's ‘Life in Style' fashion exhibition: Everything to know
Queen Elizabeth II's ‘Life in Style' fashion exhibition: Everything to know