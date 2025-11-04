'Sexiest Man Alive' Jonathan Bailey reveals what his ideal date is like

'Sexiest Man Alive' Jonathan Bailey also revealed what a normal day off is like for him

Jonathan Bailey was the star on everyone’s minds throughout the year, and now, he’s been crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Bailey has been all over the internet for a year straight with his off-the-charts chemistry with his co-stars (those Scarlett Johansson kiss on the red carpet), that cute shorts and slippers look, a viral milk drinking video.

The actor has appeared in a slew of hit projects since 2024, namely Wicked, Jurassic World Rebirth, Fellow Travelers, and Bridgerton season 3. He will soon return as Prince Fiyero in Wicked: For Good.

The heartthrob was asked what his ideal date looks like, to which he replied, "I love a walk, I do love dinner, theater, films."

"You know, if it’s like date 100, then like Legos, although we Brits say it singular, 'Lego,' and pizza. Some of my best dates have been Lego dates," he shared.

On a normal day off, "I get up, go for a walk, have coffee," Bailey said. "Go see friends or listen to loads of music, always got headphones near me. And then maybe watch a film or go to the theater."

When asked how it feels to be declared the Sexiest Man Alive, Bailey said, "I haven’t thought about it."

"If it gets intense, maybe I can call one of the Chrises or The Rock," he added.

Jonathan Bailey rose to fame with his roles in crime drama Broadchurch (2013–2015) and the comedy Crashing (2016). His role as Viscount Bridgerton in Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton brought him global fame.