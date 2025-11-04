 
Seth Meyers hits back at his big critic

Seth Meyers appears to remain undeterred, as he responds to the critical tweet

November 04, 2025

Seth Meyers is known for his sharp jabs, so when the U.S. president called him out for previously joking about his idea for steam-powered catapults on the American aircraft carriers—he hit back.

“Look, in general, I try to live by the New Yorker’s creed. When someone is ranting and raving about you, ignore them. Chances are, they’re just going to move on and rant about something else,” says the host on his recent late-night show. 

He continues, “But there is one thing that I simply have to address: You can say I’m untalented, you can say I’m deranged, but I’m not the one who talks endlessly about catapults on aircraft carriers. You’re the one who talks endlessly about catapults on aircraft carriers!”

Earlier, Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, raged that Seth is "the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television," describing him as "a truly deranged lunatic."

It is worth noting that since the beginning of his second presidency, the U.S. president has locked horns with several late-night show hosts, who have a history of criticizing him, including Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon.

