Robert Pattinson on 'Dune 3': 'So hot'

Robert Pattinson gets honest about 'Dune 3' shooting

The desert is a mainstay of the Dune universe, and Robert Pattinson, who has confirmed the rumours of him starring in the forthcoming installment, gets to know this the hard way.



In an interview with IndieWire, he says, “When I was doing Dune, it was so hot in the desert that I just couldn’t question anything."

Advertisement

The star continues, “And it was so relaxing, like my brain actually wasn’t operating, I did not have a single functioning brain cell."

"And I was just listening to Denis [Villeneuve]: ‘Whatever you want!’ adding, “I actually found it relaxing. Now I’m taking that into other roles," the 39-year-old adds.

Reports previously suggested the Twilight actor was set to play a key villain in the upcoming movie. However, it's unclear which character he will play. Fans, meanwhile, believe the star will portray Scytale, the shapeshifting Face Dancer.

Dune 3 is set to open in cinemas in 2026.