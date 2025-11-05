Cardi B's beau Stefon Diggs reveals baby gender

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are having a baby boy

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are expecting a baby boy together.

In September, the Bodak Yellow rapper announced she was expecting a child with the National Football League (NFL) wide receiver.

And during an interview with PEOPLE on the red carpet at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night, Stefon revealed that Cardi is pregnant with a son.

"It's a boy. That's enough for me," he told the outlet, adding, "I can't wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around."

While in a separate chat with Extra, Stefon teased that Cardi's due date may be sooner than fans expect.

"It's supposed to happen real soon, so wish us both luck," the 31-year-old said while smiling.

Cardi, whose real name Belcalis Almánzar, has not yet commented on the update as of yet nor has she spoken to any outlet.

The music superstar and New England Patriots player started dating in October 2024.

Cardi already shares three children - daughter Kulture, seven, four-year-old son Wave and baby girl Blossom, 13 months, with estranged husband Offset.

Previously, Cardi B praised Stefon Diggs for making her feel "safe and very confident and very strong."

"Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other. We're like in the same space in our careers," the 33-year-old gushed during a candid chat with Gayle King for CBS Mornings in September.

"I feel like we're really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way,” Cardi B concluded.