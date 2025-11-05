Prince Harry's future turns worried as new Bill proposal finds attention in Parliament

Prince Harry is at risk of sharing Andrew’s fate

Prince Harry is seemingly preparing for a future where his life may look exactly like Andrews’ it is being said.

All of this has been brought back to the surface following a decision by British politician Rachael Maskell to relaunch a bill called Removal of Titles Bill.

If passed, this proposed bill will grant not just King Charles but also the heir-in-waiting, that being Prince William the power to remove titles that are deemed ‘hereditary’.

A source well placed and familiar with everything spoke to Page Six about it all and said, “if they pass these bills, I would not be surprised if Harry is the next one to go.”

They also admitted, “I would not be surprised if William does that … he’s not a vindictive person, but he feels very let down and it’s always much more difficult when you are let down by somebody close to you.”

What is pertinent to mention is that Prince Harry and Prince William have not been seen speaking either publically or via sources for months at this point. Even when the Duke met with King Charles for an hour-long tea after 19 months of radio silence, there was no indication that Prince William was present.

Its said that the issues between the brothers started after Prince Harry made bombshell revelations about the Wales’ in his memori Spare, including his Nazi uniform fiasco which he claims was something his brother and sister-in-law pushed for at the costume party he attended multiple years prior.

Hence, with all this in the rear view a palace insider also chimed in to note, “Harry must be quite scared,” of what the Bill might mean.