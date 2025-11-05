Sarah Ferguson to make Princess Eugenie, Beatrice proud again

Sarah Ferguson is said to be ‘determined’ to make her daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice ‘proud’ again amid latest scandals surrounding her and Andrew.

As per media reports, Sarah is going to be “moving out and into a separate home” after she leaves the Royal Lodge, where she has been living with Andrew since 2008 despite being divorce.

"She’s going to move forward independently," the People magazine recently reportedly.

Now, speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Helena Chard has said Sarah is "full of fun and has supportive friends."

The royal expert went on saying about Eugenie and Beatrice that she "has a determined streak to turn things around and make her girls proud."

She added that in time Sarah Ferguson will “rise like a phoenix."

Chard believes that if Eugenie and Beatrice mother keeps a low profile and out of sight, "the public will soon forget and leave Sarah alone to plot a good path forward."

The one thing "secure" in Sarah’s life at the moment, Chard noted, is "her beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick."

However, she said Sarah and Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, are "much loved members of the royal family," and they can't escape their family's scandal.

The fact they have kept their princess title will be a small win for Andrew, “who will always want to protect his daughters."