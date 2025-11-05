Sydney Sweeney gets 'bloody nose' during shooting

Sydney Sweeney recalls getting real hits in ‘Christy’

In Christy, Sydney Sweeney has given herself entirely to the role. As she now reveals, she was so committed that the fights in the scene she had were real.



"Christy's so powerful, so all of the girls let me hit them and they hit me," the star shares at the screening of the movie in Los Angeles. "There were some bloody noses. I had some concussions. It was the real deal. It was amazing."

Advertisement

The Anyone But You star, who has previously taken kickboxing, opens up about learning boxing.

"The stance is different from kickboxing, the technique is a little different," says the actress, noting, "I had to retrain my brain to box but then also train my brain to fight like Christy."

Sydney, in her words, was so committed to the role of Christy Salters that when the real-life character came to the set to watch the fighting scenes, she overwhelmingly liked it.

"She did pretty good," the boxing champion adds. "You have to twist the arm on that left hook, but I think you stuck your tongue out a couple times. So I'm in the back watching, I'm like, 'Oh my goodness,' but I did that."

Meanwhile, David Michôd serves as the director and Mirrah Foulkes pens the script.

Christy opens in theatres on Nov. 7.