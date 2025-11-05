Sarah Ferguson issues new orders to her advisers

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother Sarah Ferguson, with the encouragement of daughters, is allegedly planning for her future amid her and Andrew scandals and removal of royal titles.

According to a report by The Sun, per the Mirror, with the encouragement of Beatrice and Eugenie, Sarah is allegedly planning a rebrand, working with a pricey "brand rescue team" to reinvent herself as a leader in the “female positivity world”.

Amid these claims, royal expert Amanda Platell, in column for the Mail Online, says barely days after Andrew and Sarah were banished, stripped of their titles, their homes, their dignity and all credibility, the former Duchess of York is said to be plotting her comeback with a complete rebrand.

She reveals, "It seems Sarah has told her advisers that she wants to become ‘a leader of the female positivity world’.

However, the royal expert said, "That space is currently occupied by the likes of Malala Yousafzai and the former First Lady Michelle Obama, not to mention hundreds of other distinguished women who have fought tirelessly for decades for the rights of women and girls and to protect them from abuse by men.”

Earlier, the Sun reported Sarah now has her eye on "a number of branding and commercial opportunities" as ‘a mother and philanthropist’".

The insider said, “Sarah has always been a grafter and a hard worker and always finds ways of making money and getting out of a hole. She has expensive tastes and massive outgoings, but always found a way to make ends meet. Calls from brands may go unanswered right now, but she is still Sarah Ferguson and still a big name.”