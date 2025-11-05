Publicly more 'vulnerable than ever' Andrew issued strong warning

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father Andrew has received strong warning after his royal status was changed with stripping of the prince title.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich has warned "Andrew is currently more legally and publicly vulnerable than ever."

She said the likely route to an actual arrest or prosecution remains complex and will depend upon “evidentiary developments”.

However, the royal expert said, “The public pressure for such, as well as scrutiny and intense media interest, will not abate. What has changed is that the removal of royal styles and titles was a formal barrier that gave him a degree of protection."

Another royal expert Helena Chard also made similar remarks saying "Unsettled Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is vulnerable to charges being made against him."

Sarah Ferguson’s former husband Andrew, stripped of his titles and accolades, and no longer protected by his royal status, is now “exposed to prosecutions” to be brought against him.

“There is public resentment about the way Andrew operated. Andrew has taken the fall and, understandably, the royal family is keen to distance themselves from the scandals", the expert also said.

"Andrew is now a commoner and, in my opinion, not immune from prosecution now," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed.