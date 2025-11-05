Dame Helen Mirren set to get big award

Dame Helen Mirren to receive lifetime achievement honour

Dame Helen Mirren is one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood. Throughout her career, spanning over six decades, she has received numerous awards. Now, she is set to get another prize.



It’s the 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award, a lifetime achievement honour, which will be given on Golden Eve – a primetime special set to stream on Paramount+ as well as on CBS, ahead of the 83rd Golden Globe Award.

Helen Hoehne, the president of the award show, raves about the legendary star, stating, “Helen Mirren is a force of nature and her career is nothing short of extraordinary.

“Her transcendent performances and commitment to her craft continue to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike," she adds.

To look at Helen's accolades, they include five Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, a BAFTA Television Award, a Tony Award, and an Academy Award, as well as a Laurence Olivier Award.

Not to mention, a BAFTA Fellowship, an Honorary Golden Bear, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award and a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE).