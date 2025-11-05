50 Cent receives backlash for reaction to Zohran Mamdani's victory in NYC mayor election

American Rapper 50 Cent has been criticized by hundreds of his followers on social media for his reaction to Zohran Mamdani's victory in New York City's mayoral election.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared a picture of a gravestone engraved with the words, "RIP NYC. Founded 1624, Died 2025.

While thousands of people liked his post, hundreds others criticized him in the comments section.

"Rich people would rather elect a sexual predator than pay a little more in taxes," wrote a fan.

"America died Jan 6th," said another referring to the United State's Capitol attack by Trump supporters after the Republication's defeat in 2021 presidential election.

One fan asked him, "Pay your taxes dude" alluding to Mamdani's plan of taxing the rich.

Zohran Mamdani won the race to lead the largest city in the United States, bringing an end to a heated contest that grabbed the world’s attention.

His victory in the mayoral election on Tuesday marks a historic moment for the city of more than 8.4 million people, an economic and cultural powerhouse with international prominence.



