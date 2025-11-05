 
Marvel drops new 'Wonder Man' teaser

'Wonder Man' will star Abdul-Mateen II, as well as Ben Kingsley

Geo News Digital Desk
November 05, 2025

Marvel drops new 'Wonder Man' teaser

Earlier, Marvel gave an insight into Wonder Man last month when the studio released the official trailer. Now, another teaser has been dropped.

The series stars Ben Kingsley, who will reprise his Trevor character, along with Abdul-Mateen II, who plays Simon.

Moreover, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, recently raved about the series, stating, "It's one of my favorite things I've ever been a part of at the studio."

"I'll start there. It's very different than anything the studio's produced. In terms of how meta it is, without getting into details, it is a show that takes place within the MCU, but it's a story about Hollywood."

He continued, "And it's a story about not just Hollywood, I would say it's a story about acting and the journey of an actor in Hollywood, of having to balance being an artist with making money and very grounded ideas that anyone who came up in Hollywood or in the arts in general can relate to. I certainly could on a very deep level."

It is worth noting that Wonder Man will arrive on Disney+ on Jan 27.

