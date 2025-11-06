Princess Charlene awards U16 Monaco Rugby Sevens team winners

Princess Charlene kicks it off with the winners of winners of U16 Monaco Rugby Sevens competition

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been video graphed awarding the winners of the U16 Monaco Rugby Sevens team design competition, on the official Instagram page.

This happened at the Collège Charles-III to celebrate the winners of the design competition for the official jersey of the Monegasque U16 rugby sevens team, for the international tournament in Dubai.

Advertisement

For those unversed this event was Organized by the Monegasque Rugby Federation in partnership with the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the Department of National Education.

It involved nearly 160 students from grades 6 to 9. Guided by their art teachers, and they are all said to have worked for several weeks on this design combining the symbols of Monaco and South Africa, according to their official Instagram account.

Check it out Below:



