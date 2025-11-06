Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about unplanned proposal to Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo shares Geogina's candid reaction to proposal

Cristiano Ronaldo has spilled the beans on the night he proposed to his fiancée, Georgina Rodríguez.

According to Ronaldo's recent interview, Rodríguez, 31, didn’t care about the worth and aesthetics of the engagement ring itself.

“One thing that I love, she didn’t care about the ring,” the Portuguese football star, 40, told Piers Morgan. “She asked me if I was honest, and I said, ‘I want you and I want to marry you.’”

Ronaldo admitted to becoming emotional during the proposal. “I didn’t cry, but I had tears in my eyes,” he admitted.

The player added that he had carefully chosen the diamond with Rodríguez’s tastes in mind. “She always dreamed of having a beautiful stone,” he said. “I worked hard and finally found one she would love.”

Despite describing himself as “not a romantic guy,” Ronaldo said the proposal turned out to be a spontaneous moment. “It was around 1 a.m. My daughters were asleep. One of my friends handed me the ring, and just then my two kids came in and said, ‘Daddy, you’re going to give the ring to mum!’ That was the sign it was the right time.”

He continued, “I knew I would do it one day, but I hadn’t planned to do it that night. My daughters said it, my friends were filming... it was perfect.”

Ronaldo also made a short speech as he proposed, calling it “a beautiful moment” with the woman he calls “the love of my life.”

However, the couple is yet to plan the wedding as Ronaldo said it won’t be anytime soon. “Not yet,” he explained. “We plan to do it after the World Cup with the trophy! She doesn’t like big parties, so I’ll respect that.”

The couple announced their engagement in August, sharing a photo of Rodríguez’s enormous diamond ring, which is estimated to weigh 37 carats and valued at roughly $5 million.