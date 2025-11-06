Miles Teller spills the beans on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding plans

Photo: Miles Teller answers rare query about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding plans

Miles Teller is just as excited as fans about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's next big chapter.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 38, who is friends with both the pop superstar and the NFL player, opened up about their engagement in a recent chat with Parade Magazine during the SCAD Film Festival.

As fans will recall, Swift, 35, and Kelce, 36, announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, via a joint Instagram post, and reports suggest the couple has already begun wedding planning.

When asked if he had any insider scoop about their big day, Teller stayed tight-lipped.

He revealed he does not know yet whether he and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, will be invited to the nuptials, but expressed nothing but joy for the newly engaged pair.

“I’m very happy for them,” Teller said.

“I think they’re having a blast — which is the point.”

The interviewer also brought up Teller's collaboration with Swift in the music video for I Bet You Think About Me, where he played her ex-boyfriend marrying a bride portrayed by his real-life wife.

Reflecting on his connection to both stars, Teller added warmly, “I’ve known Trav for a while, too,” noting that their happiness “makes him even happier for the couple.”