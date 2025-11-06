Wendy Williams' 'Met Gala' hopes face major setback due to Anna Wintour

Photo: Wendy Williams desperate for 'Met Gala' invite from Anna Wintour: Source

Wendy Williams is said to be hoping for a coveted Met Gala invitation from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

However, her ongoing health challenges may be standing in the way.

According to the latest report by RadarOnline.com, the former talk show host’s dementia diagnosis has once again become a hurdle in her efforts to rejoin the fashion world’s most exclusive event.

Williams, who has also battled Graves' disease, saw The Wendy Williams Show come to an end in 2022 after 13 successful seasons.

That same year, a legal guardianship was put in place following her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, after her bank, Wells Fargo, raised financial concerns and froze her accounts.

Despite these setbacks, sources claimed that Williams has been making quiet efforts to get back in Anna Wintour's good graces.

“Wendy wants to be invited to the ball so badly,” a fashion insider told the outlet.

“She’s been front row at Dennis Basso and LaQuan Smith, trying to remind people she belongs.”

However, insiders claimed that Wintour's guest list remains nearly impossible to breach, especially given Williams’ health issues.

“She’s seen as a risk,” one stylist noted.

“Fashion Week will seat her. The Met Gala? Whole different planet,” they concluded.