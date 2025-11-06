Michelle Obama on how she's preparing her daughters to live without her

Michelle Obama recalls lessons from her late mother

Michelle Obama is opening up about lessons from her late mother and how they shape the way she’s guiding her own daughters.

The former first lady was discussing her new book The Look at People Inc.’s event in New York City on November 5 when she also reflected on the death of her mother, Marian Robinson, who passed away in 2024 at age 86.

Michelle, 61, revealed that her mother had been preparing her and her brother, Craig Robinson, for her death since childhood—a sentiment Michelle now understands as a parent herself.

“What she was really saying was, ‘I love you, but you’ll be okay without me,’” Michelle shared. “That’s what I tell my girls now. You don’t need me. You know everything you need to know to be successful.”

Michelle, who shares daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, with former President Barack Obama, also described her mother’s final reflections. As they watched TV together near the end of her life, Marian turned to her and said simply, “Wow, that was quick.”

“Life,” she added when Michelle asked what she meant.

“That moment stuck with me,” Michelle said. “Even after a full, beautiful life, you’re never really ready. It made me realise I want to be present. Right here, right now.”

Michelle added that turning 60 last January has pushed her to live more intentionally. “If I’m lucky, I’ll have 30 good summers left,” she said. “So I want to make this next chapter exactly how I want it to be.”