Prince Harry's emotional tribute to Britain exposes his feelings for William

Prince Harry’s words suggest he still misses estranged brother William

Prince Harry seemingly misses his brother Prince William as revealed in his heartfelt new essay about what it means to be British.

Writing ahead of Remembrance Day, the Duke of Sussex reflected on his pride in serving his country and the deep sense of belonging he once felt.

In the essay, he spoke of “the banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub,” moments which royal expert Judi James said hints at his relationship with William.

Speaking with The Mirror, communications expert Judi James said, "Despite his normally constant adherence to his love of his life in the US, Harry sounds like a man still yearning for what he calls the ‘Banter of the mess, clubhouse, pubs, the stands.’"

"Harry was a man who grew up and cut his teeth on banter, especially with his brother William,” she added.

"Interviews back in the day show their banter together was relentless and there is a suggestion that in promoting the word so strongly and emphatically here Harry is implying (perhaps subconsciously) how much he misses his older brother.

“Montecito always looks like a banter-free zone, which is why we tend to see Harry so much in his element during Invictus when he has an endless supply of ex-military heroes to exchange banter with."