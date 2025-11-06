‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' gives exciting update on second part

‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ to release second sequel

A sequel to Netflix‘s hit animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters has reportedly been confirmed, and has gotten a release date.

As per Deadline, K-Pop Demon Hunters has been officially been greenlit by Netflix and Sony, just months after the hit film’s release.

While details remain scarce, the report indicates that K-Pop Demon Hunters 2 is slated to release sometime in 2029.

Additionally, creator-director Maggie Kang and co-director Chris Appelhans are set to return for the second installment.

Plans for an animated sequel were being discussed as early as August 28, just days after the original film’s release.

Released on August 23, the Netflix movie tells the story of a group of internationally renowned K-Pop idols who lead a double life as demon hunters.

K-Pop Demon Hunters almost immediately became the most watched film in Netflix history, and its success was bolstered by sing-along screenings held in cinemas, reportedly grossing around $20million in a single weekend.

Following the success of the film, rumours began circulating that a live-action remake is being considered however, creator and director of the film, Maggie Kang, told the BBC she doesn’t like that idea.

“There’s so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation,” she said, adding, “It’s really hard to imagine these characters in a live-action world. It would feel too grounded. So totally it wouldn’t work for me.”

Co-director Chris Appelhans agreed, saying, “One of the great things about animation is that you make these composites of impossibly great attributes. Rumi can be this goofy comedian and then singing and doing a spinning back-kick a second later and then freefalling through the sky. The joy of animation is how far you can push and elevate what’s possible. I remember they adapted a lot of different anime and often times, it just feels a little stilted.”