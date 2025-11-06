Jay-Z achieves major legal victory

Jay-Z paternity lawsuit dismissed

A long-running paternity suit filed against Jay-Z has been officially dismissed in California.

The case was dismissed "with prejudice", which extinguishes all rights to pursue a claim in another suit, meaning the litigation came to an end with Wednesday's order from the court.

Advertisement

"The Court has read and considered the motion and concluded that it is suitable for decision without oral argument," a judge for the United States District Court, Central District of California, decided.

A woman named Lillie Coley had told the court she is the godmother and legal guardian of a man named Rymir Satterthwaite, who is allegedly the son of Jay-Z.

Coley also claimed that Satterthwaite, who is in his early 30s now, was fathered by the music icon in the mid-1990s with a woman named Wanda Satterthwaite, who passed away in 2019.

Coley said her late friend had spent almost 20 years trying to have courts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania establish Jay-Z's paternity of Satterthwaite.

Her boyfriend at the time, Robert Graves, was eliminated as a potential father via a 2010 paternity test.

Satterthwaite told the Daily Mail last December that he wanted Jay-Z, who is wed to fellow music superstar Beyoncé, to take a paternity test.

"I really want to resolve this," Satterthwaite said, adding, "I want to resolve this and get this matter done. I really do. I don't want any money. I just want the truth."

It is pertinent to mention that Jay-Z has consistently denied the accusations and his legal team referred to the lawsuit as a "decades-long campaign of harassment."