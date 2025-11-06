Jelly Roll reveals shocking behaviour by luxury brand

Jelly Roll ‘treated like a criminal’ by luxury brand

Jelly Roll just claimed that he was "treated like a criminal" during a recent visit to a luxury fashion store.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Save Me hitmaker posted a video showing him walking along a street with the Louis Vuitton shop in Sydney, Australia in the background.

Speaking to the camera, Jelly Roll alleged that the employees at the high-end store were wary of serving him and his entourage.

"Hey man, the Louis Vuitton in Sydney, legitimately just treated us like we were finna come in and rob that place (sic)," the Son of a Sinner singer began.

Jelly Roll then went on to joke that he hadn't been looked upon in such a way since he was an actual criminal as a young man.

"I have never been looked at more like a crim... Listen, the last time I was looked at like a criminal this bad... I was an actual criminal this bad," the 40-year-old added hilariously.

Previously, Jelly Roll has revealed that he was first arrested at the age of 14 and was in and out of jail for various offences over the course of a decade before he got his act together and pursued a career in the music industry.

Currently, the Need a Favor star has just wrapped a series of concerts in Australia and will perform a gig in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday night.

It is pertinent to mention that representatives for Louis Vuitton have not yet responded to the Jelly Roll’s comments.