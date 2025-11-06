UK seizes £12.4m dinosaur skeletons from businessman in money laundering probe

UK authorities have confirmed the confiscation of £12.4 million worth of dinosaur skeletons, nine luxury London apartments, and valuable Chinese artworks from Singaporean businessman Su Binghai.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) secured the forfeiture under the Proceeds of Crime Act at the High Court in London on Wednesday, November 5.

The seized assets include two Allosaurus skeletons and a Stegosaurus skeleton. The businessman bought the skeleton via Christie’s auction house last year.

Besides skeletons, there are nine Westminster apartments valued at £18 million and eleven Chinese artworks worth £400,000.

Su has been reported as the primary figure in a massive £2.5 billion money laundering case in Singapore.

In this case, ten foreign nationals are already in jail and barred from the country.

As reported by The Strait Times, Su left Singapore with his wife in August 2023 after surrendering assets worth over £240 million, including multiple luxury vehicles like Rolls-Rouces and Ferraris.

Su, his company Su Empire Limited, and his wife are the defendants in the case.

The court ordered that Su will only be able to receive one quarter of the sales of his seized assets. Additionally, he was also ordered to pay £343,000 in rental income.

Christie's officials told The Times that the auction house had followed all required anti-money laundering procedures and “co-operated fully with law enforcement.”