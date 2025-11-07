Prince Harry sweats over his own admission: ‘It's going to be hard to return to LA'

Prince Harry leaves people in rib tickling laughter

A few days after Prince Harry was papped wearing a Los Angeles Dodges cap at the 2025 World Series game, alongside Meghan Markle, he made a trip to Toronto and was forced to issue a ‘groveling apology’ to the Canadian public and veterans for this very reason.

The visit in question is the one Prince Harry took to the Sunnybrook Hospital's veterans centre in Toronto.

Prince Harry with Villa Shah, 91, some of Canada's oldest veterans, in a creative arts program at Sunnybrook Hospital's veterans centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, November 6, 2025. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS

There, the Prince was even gifted a Toronto Blue Jays hat and it led to a hilarious moment where the Duke of Sussex began by saying, “firstly, I would like to apologise to Canada for wearing it.”

While talking to CTV News he also admitted another reason for wearing the hat and said, “Secondly, I was under duress, there wasn’t much choice. I was invited to the box by the [LA Dodgers] owner, so I was doing what I thought was the polite thing to do. But [taking the Toronto Blue Jays hat] I’m going to wear this from now on.”

Prince Harry receives a Toronto Blue Jays hat as he meets with some of Canada's oldest veterans, at Sunnybrook Hospital's veterans centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, November 6, 2025. Nathan Denette/Pool via REUTERS

His quip didn’t end there either, but included a candid admission about his balding head and added, “When you’re missing a lot of hair on top and you’re sitting under lights , you’ll take any hat that’s available.”

But “now that I’ve admitted that, it’s going to be really hard for me to return to Los Angeles,” he added too, inciting laughter and chuckles.