Princess Beatrice husband holds private meeting after King’s invite

King Charles, who had stripped his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from all of his royal titles and honours, still holds a soft corner for his nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

As the Sandringham gathering inches closer, there had been running speculations over whether the sisters would make an appearance even though their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are firmly ousted from the royal fold.

On Tuesday afternoon at Buckingham Palace, Beatrice and Eugenie were spotted arriving together. Another photo showed Eugenie in a car with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and one of their sons appeared to be in the backseat.

Meanwhile, Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was missing from the gathering. While it briefly raised some queries about Edo’s absence, but that was quickly cleared when he shared an update about a meeting he attended.

Following the luncheon, Edo shared that he had been in Los Angeles for a meeting, most likely related to his business.

Although, it is understood the Edo was also invited by King Charles for the gathering in a bid to show support to his nieces, who are not responsible for the actions of their parents.

The nature of the lunch seemed to be pleasant with the festive ambiance of the palace and all the royals reconnecting at the same time.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were also in attendance with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis. Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, Lady Sarah Chatto were also among the family members attending the private event.