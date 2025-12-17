Andrew makes feelings clear after King Charles stern decision

Andrew true feelings revealed after King Charles shows no mercy

Andrew Moutbatten-Windsor made his feelings clear after he was left alone while the royal family enjoyed Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles.

On December 16, the monarch invited special members of the firm to Buckingham Palace for a gathering.

Prince William, Princess Kate, alongside their three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, arrived in festive style on the King's invitation.

Other than the Waleses, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, the Duke of Kent, Lady Sarah Chatto and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were also beaming with joy as they joined the monarch.

During the same time, the former Duke of York's photos riding a horse in Windsor emerged in the media.

Andrew appeared lonely and in a sombre mood, whereas his daughters passed bright smiles from their car.

Speaking of Andrew's gestures, body language expert Judi James said that he "appears to have gone full-on 'Marley's ghost'" even though the royals, after a very challenging phase, are enjoying some time.

As per the Mirror, the expert added, "His features show no sign of riding pleasure or exhilaration here; he just sits in the saddle looking solemn and gloomy, in complete contrast to the Firm's selection of beaming, glowing and shiny-with Xmas excitement faces as they make their way off to the feast."

On the other hand, King Charles also sent a stern message to Andrew that even in private royal events, the "disgraced" member of the firm is not allowed after he was stripped of his titles.