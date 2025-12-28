Here's YouTube's secret feature you shouldn't watch videos without

You may have been a heavy YouTube consumer for years and might even have seen changes or new features being added, but YouTube also has a hidden tap-and-hold gesture that enhances the viewing experience by allowing users to adjust playback speed.

This secret new YouTube feature allows viewers to watch videos at 2x speed simply by tapping and holding anywhere on the video playback screen. The video will continue playing at this speed until you lift the finger, which makes it ideal for skimming through content without missing crucial information.

This gesture is useful to navigate through long videos, especially when trying to bypass lengthy introductions or less engaging parts of videos.

Unlike traditional fast-forwarding, which may cause viewers to miss important details, the tap-and-hold method allows for a smoother transition through content while maintaining comprehension.

While 2x speed is effective for many, there is still room for improvement. Users have expressed a desire for additional playback options, such as 1.5x speed, which would cater to those who deem 2x too fast.

Furthermore, it would be a great addition to implement a feature to maintain the selected speed until changed.

YouTube's tap-and-hold gesture is definitely a game-changer for controlling video content as per your needs and wants, ensuring that you can optimise time without sacrificing understanding. The feature is a must for anyone willing to maximise their YouTube experience.