 
Geo News

Best PlayStation 5 Games for 2026: The must-play adventures

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lets players assume role of Viking warrior Eivor and explore 9th-century England

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 28, 2025

Best PlayStation 5 Games for 2026: The must-play adventures
Best PlayStation 5 Games for 2026: The must-play adventures

As the PlayStation 5's success has reached greater heights than ever, so has its gaming library, especially with the introduction of the PlayStation 5 Pro. And as we enter 2026, let's walk you through the best PlayStation 5 games, packed with stunning visuals and fast load times, you can play in 2026.

Top PS5 games to play in 2026

  • Assassin’s Creed ValhallaAssassin’s Creed Valhalla invites players to assume the role of Viking warrior Eivor, exploring 9th-century England. This open-world RPG blends epic raids with settlement building, immersing players in the rich Assassin’s Creed lore.
  • Astro BotAstro Bot is another treat of a delightful platforming experience, guiding an adorable robot through imaginative worlds filled with creative challenges and nostalgic references to PlayStation history.
  • Astro’s PlayroomAstro’s Playroom showcases the PS5’s innovative DualSense controller features while celebrating the brand’s legacy through engaging 3D platforming.
  • Baldur's Gate 3: A pinnacle in role-playing games, delivering an expansive Dungeons & Dragons experience with stunning visuals and deep narrative choices. Players can invest hours into the game in exploring various character paths.
  • Battlefield 6: Battlefield 6 enriches the PS5 franchise with massive maps and realistic gameplay, setting new standards for multiplayer experiences despite a less engaging campaign.
  • C-Smash VRSThis best caters to VR enthusiasts, transforming squash into a fascinating journey through space and time, utilising the capabilities of the PlayStation VR2 headset.
  • Death Stranding: Director's Cut — Death Stranding: Director's Cut enhances Hideo Kojima's unique vision, allowing players to navigate a post-apocalyptic world while delivering packages and facing challenges. Its sequel, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, maintains this narrative in an open-world setting.
  • Deathloop: Deathloop challenges players to break a time loop by creatively eliminating targets, while Demon's Souls offers a remastered experience of the classic action-RPG that defined a genre. 

These popular titles make the PS5 an essential gaming platform in 2026.

More From Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo fires Al-Nassr to historic 10th straight win
Cristiano Ronaldo fires Al-Nassr to historic 10th straight win
How Japan's $58B defense budget could shift Asia-Pacific security balance?
How Japan's $58B defense budget could shift Asia-Pacific security balance?
Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly marries Adam Peaty: Know all family drama here
Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly marries Adam Peaty: Know all family drama here
How to change your gmail address without losing your data?
How to change your gmail address without losing your data?
China challenges Google in quantum error correction with Zuchongzhi 3.2 processor
China challenges Google in quantum error correction with Zuchongzhi 3.2 processor
NYC sees biggest snow in years, but storm spares city's worst
NYC sees biggest snow in years, but storm spares city's worst