Best PlayStation 5 Games for 2026: The must-play adventures

As the PlayStation 5's success has reached greater heights than ever, so has its gaming library, especially with the introduction of the PlayStation 5 Pro. And as we enter 2026, let's walk you through the best PlayStation 5 games, packed with stunning visuals and fast load times, you can play in 2026.

Top PS5 games to play in 2026

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla : Assassin’s Creed Valhalla invites players to assume the role of Viking warrior Eivor, exploring 9th-century England. This open-world RPG blends epic raids with settlement building, immersing players in the rich Assassin’s Creed lore.

: Astro Bot : Astro Bot is another treat of a delightful platforming experience, guiding an adorable robot through imaginative worlds filled with creative challenges and nostalgic references to PlayStation history.

: Astro’s Playroom : Astro’s Playroom showcases the PS5’s innovative DualSense controller features while celebrating the brand’s legacy through engaging 3D platforming.

: Baldur's Gate 3: A pinnacle in role-playing games, delivering an expansive Dungeons & Dragons experience with stunning visuals and deep narrative choices. Players can invest hours into the game in exploring various character paths.

Battlefield 6: Battlefield 6 enriches the PS5 franchise with massive maps and realistic gameplay, setting new standards for multiplayer experiences despite a less engaging campaign.

C-Smash VRS : This best caters to VR enthusiasts, transforming squash into a fascinating journey through space and time, utilising the capabilities of the PlayStation VR2 headset.

: Death Stranding: Director's Cut — Death Stranding: Director's Cut enhances Hideo Kojima's unique vision, allowing players to navigate a post-apocalyptic world while delivering packages and facing challenges. Its sequel, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach , maintains this narrative in an open-world setting.

Deathloop: Deathloop challenges players to break a time loop by creatively eliminating targets, while Demon's Souls offers a remastered experience of the classic action-RPG that defined a genre.

These popular titles make the PS5 an essential gaming platform in 2026.