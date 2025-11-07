Meghan Markle raises eyebrows beyond palace with latest announcement

Meghan Markle has raised eyebrows beyond the palace with her latest move, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Kinsey Schofield believes the palace would have taken notice and given their disapproval behind closed doors after Meghan appeared in the upcoming Amazon MGM comedy Close Personal Friends.

Advertisement

Meghan was spotted on set in Pasadena, California, where an insider tells PEOPLE she appeared “relaxed and happy” while filming alongside Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding.

Schofield said, "While Prince William was in Brazil celebrating the Earthshot Prize, reports surfaced that Meghan Markle had been spotted on the set of a new film.

"Meghan drawing headlines away from Prince William’s high-profile event will not go unnoticed by the palace. The pattern of Harry and Meghan retreating from the spotlight for months, only to reemerge during William’s major moments, is something his team is acutely aware of."

"The timing of the announcement has raised eyebrows beyond the palace.”

Schofield further said, "This overlap has prompted speculation about whether the movie leak was coincidental or a calculated attempt to distract from negative headlines. The only way this cameo will work for Meghan is if the movie is successful, and she presents herself in a self-deprecating manner, showing she can laugh at her own image and reputation."