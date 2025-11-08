Hilary Duff makes music comeback after 10 years

Hilary Duff returns to music with new single ‘Mature’

Hilary Duff has made her musical comeback with Mature, her first new song in a decade.

The song released Thursday night, hours after the 38-year-old singer teased the track with a short clip on Instagram. “8PM EST. Be there,” she wrote in the caption along with cocktail and sparkle emojis.

Mature is a departure from Duff’s earlier music, with a fun look at growing up. The music video shows two versions of Duff meeting each other, continuing the theme of transformation she began with her 2003 album Metamorphosis.

Speaking on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, Duff said the comeback was inevitable. “There’s no way that that was not going to be a part of my story,” she said. “I wanted to connect with my fans again, share my experiences, and reflect on the life I’ve lived since my last release.”

After launching her music career alongside her breakout role on Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire, Duff released albums including Santa Claus Lane (2002), Most Wanted (2005), Dignity (2007), and Breathe In. Breathe Out. (2015).

Each project marked a stage in her life, but motherhood, she says, had influenced the timing of her return as she shares four children with her ex-husband Mike Comrie and current husband Matthew Koma.

“I’m so immersed in motherhood right now,” she said. “It’s easier to plan acting jobs because of the schedule, but music has always been something I knew I’d return to when the time felt right.”