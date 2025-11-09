Pete Davidson talks about returning to 'Saturday Night Live'

Pete Davidson will return to 'SNL' if THIS happens

Pete Davidson has revealed what it would take for him to return to the Saturday Night Live.

The comedian, who joined SNL in 2014 and left the show in 2022, shared his thoughts on returning to the show.

Speaking with People Magazine, Davidson said, "I'd do anything for Lorne," referring to the creator and executive producer of the show Lorne Michaels.

"I had a great time hosting last time, and anytime you get that call, it's an honor and a privilege," Davidson, who is set to become a parent soon added.

He said, "It's always relevant, it's a hot show. People look forward to it, and the cast is great."

Davidson went on to praise Michael, saying, "I owe that guy my life. He jump-started everything."

Adding, "So I'd do anything for Lorne, and he knows that."

This comes as Pete Davidson is set to welcome his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt. The couple announced their pregnancy in July 2025.