Rami Malek on how he landed role in 'Nuremberg'

'Nuremberg' star Rami Malek reveals how he bagged the role

Rami Malek says his latest role didn’t come easy as he fought hard to get it.

“I put myself out there, and I’m sure there were a number of other actors up for the role, but I really tracked it down and I fought for it,” the Oscar winner told Page Six at the Cinema Society screening of Nuremberg earlier this week.

Advertisement

The Bohemian Rhapsody star said the experience reminded him of his early acting days, when small roles meant everything.

“It brought me back to my youth when the small jobs would come in and you were just so elated,” he said. “To feel that emotion again... that it hadn’t died was enough to remind me how magical this art form really is.”

The historical drama, based on the 2013 book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist, follows psychiatrist Douglas Kelley (played by Malek), who was assigned to determine whether Nazi leader Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe) was sane enough to stand trial at the Nuremberg Trials after World War II.

Malek admitted he wasn’t deeply familiar with the real events before signing on.

“I think I knew as much as anybody who studied history,” he said, “but once I read the book, I was immediately taken by it. I knew it would make a fascinating film.”

The film also stars Michael Shannon, John Slattery, and Candice Bergen.