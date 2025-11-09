Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'bolstering' efforts at larger scale as 'crisis deepens'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'bolstering' the efforts at a larger scale as the crisis deepens and millions of Americans face food insecurity.

Taking to their Archewell Foundation’s website, the California-based royal couple shared a statement saying in a moment when families across the United States are struggling to put food on the table, Prince Harry and Meghan, have been supporting local communities affected by the growing hunger crisis and assisting local partners providing meals and relief to those most in need.

It further said, “Now, as the crisis deepens and millions of Americans face food insecurity, they are bolstering those efforts at a larger scale—mobilizing support through their nonprofit organization, The Archewell Foundation, to help meet this moment.”

Across the country, food banks and community organizations are working tirelessly to fill the gap, and stepping up to meet the need.

They further said, “At The Archewell Foundation, we believe that food is more than sustenance—it is dignity, stability, and care for one another.”

In their statement, Meghan and Harry said: “Moments like this remind us that caring for one another is both a collective act and a personal choice. Whether through time, resources, or simple gestures of compassion, each of us can help ensure that no one faces hunger alone.”