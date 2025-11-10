King Charles feels ‘heavier' on Remembrance Day, notes expert

King Charles is spotted feeling heavier than usual as he marks Remembrance Day.



His Majesty, who led the Cenotaph procession today in UK, was seen visibly sad over the recent course of events in his family.

Editor Rebecca Russell writes for Express: “While the monarch remembered the loss that so punctuated his parents' and grandparents' generations, the grief etched on his face was incredibly powerful to see.”

“Looking somewhat more emotional than in years gone by, the strain of the last few weeks weighed heavily on His Majesty’s face as his blue eyes appeared to glisten with tears throughout the service”

She added: “Perhaps his emotions were heightened as he gears up to mark his 77th birthday in just five days' time. Or perhaps it was the magnitude of the incredibly difficult few weeks being felt.”

Speaking further of his disgraced brother, Andrew, the writer added: “Not only have the formalities of stripping his disgraced younger brother's titles and official roles been observed, but the emotional torment has been worn, too.”

“He is, after all, the King’s brother, and the process of undoing the arcane knot of over 100 years of royal legislature and parliamentary guidance is not a straight and narrow path to walk, not least when you take family feelings into consideration,” she notes.