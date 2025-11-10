Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney admits family rift over Trump support

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife says some relationships have been 'lost' over Trump

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, admits public feud with US President Donald Trump has strained her relationships with relatives who continue to support republicans.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! executive producer and co-head writer, 47, opened up in a recent episode of We Can Do Hard Things podcast about the toll politics has taken on her family.

“I was upset when Trump was elected in 2016, but I understood it,” she said. “This time, it’s different. It hurts me so much because of the personal relationship I now have where my husband is out there fighting this man. For me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family.”

McNearney reflected on growing up in a “very conservative, Republican” household in St. Louis and how her perspective shifted after moving away.

McNearney said the divide has led to painful fallout. “Unfortunately, I’ve lost relationships with people in my family because of it,” she admitted. “I feel like I’m in constant conflict and angry all the time, which isn’t healthy. When I see these terrible stories, I’m immediately mad at certain aunts, uncles, cousins who put him in power.”

She added that there have been several failed attempts to reason with them. “I’ve sent many emails before elections saying, ‘I’m begging you, here are 10 reasons not to vote for this guy.’ Most ignored me, and a few responded with truly insane things. It’s definitely caused a strain.”

Kimmel, 57, and McNearney married in 2013 after meeting on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. They welcomed two children including Jane, 11, and Billy, 8, while Kimmel also has two adult children from his first marriage.

The couple’s personal and professional lives collided earlier this year when Jimmy Kimmel Live! was briefly pulled from ABC’s lineup following a controversy, prompting Trump to celebrate the suspension online. The show later returned to air.

Reflecting on her strained family ties, McNearney said she’s had to accept the growing divide. “It feels silly to let politics get in the way,” she said, “but to me, this isn’t politics. It’s values. And we’re just not aligned anymore.”