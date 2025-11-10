Forces neutralise 20 terrorists in KP operations

Pakistani soldiers stand guard in Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa July 2, 2014. — Reuters

Eight Indian-sponsored militants eliminated in North Waziristan IBO.

Twelve more neutralised after fire exchange in KP's Dara Adam Khel.

Sanitisation operations underway to clear remaining terror elements.



The security forces have neutralised at least 20 terrorists in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that the operations took place between November 8-9 against the terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al-Khwarij.

Advertisement

The first IBO was conducted in Shawal, North Waziristan district, where troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and killed eight Indian-sponsored khwarij.

In another IBO, 12 more khwarij were neutralised after an intense fire exchange in KP's Dara Adam Khel district.

The security forces commenced sanitisation operations to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

The ISPR said that a relentless counterterrorism campaign under the vision "Azm e Istehkam" — as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan — by security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Pakistan has been grappling with rising terror incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban regime took power in 2021.

Since then, terrorists have carried out hundreds of cross-border terror attacks in Pakistan, leading to the martyrdom of soldiers and countless civilians, including women and children.

During the first eight months of 2025, KP alone recorded over 600 terror incidents, resulting in the martyrdom of at least 138 civilians and 79 police personnel.

Pakistan has long urged the Afghan Taliban regime to prevent its soil from being used to launch attacks inside Pakistan.

The cross-border terrorism also resulted in tense border clashes between forces from the two neighbouring countries in October.

Pakistan struck multiple Taliban posts along the border on October 12 after they, aided by affiliated militants, resorted to unprovoked firing.

Pakistan's retaliatory strikes resulted in the killing of over 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants.

As many as 23 Pakistani soldiers also embraced martyrdom during the clashes.

Security forces also destroyed terrorists' multiple strongholds in "precision strikes" in Afghanistan's Kandahar province and Kabul.

The two countries have since stopped hostilities after a ceasefire agreement, requested by the Afghan Taliban regime.