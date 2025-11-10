Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce demands major crisis prevention: ‘Can turn awkward'

Taylor Swift goes into repair mode as Travis Kelce wedding risks turning into awkward exchange

Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce may end up with its awkward moments, and insiders reveal just what the singer intends to do to avoid it at all costs.

News about this has been shared by a well placed insider that is aware of the potential awkwardness that lies in wait, should certain people be invited to their nuptials.

Advertisement

The person at the middle of this is none other than Swift’s close pal Zoë Kravitz, and the reason is her beau, Harry Styles.

For those unversed, Swift and Styles used to date and according to a source, any invitation to Zoë will include a plus one option, but “the fact that Harry and Taylor dated doesn’t faze her - and it doesn't seem to have crossed her mind that it might be uncomfortable for Taylor and Travis.”

Furthermore “Zoë's falling hard for Harry and she's very close to Taylor, so if it were up to her, they'd all be double dating, but there's no way Taylor or Travis will do that," the source told Heat World.

According to them, “Taylor swears she doesn't mind Zoë dating Harry, but she's also not going to put herself, or Travis, in an uncomfortable position.”

However, at the same time, the source did make it clear that “it's not like there's bad blood between Taylor and Harry anymore. He may have broken her heart, but they're on friendly terms now and have been for a while. Still, there's history there.”

So even though “Taylor's fine seeing Harry at industry things, but she isn't interested in having him as part of her tight-knit social circle” and “it's hard to imagine this won't create distance between her and Zoë.”

The same is true for Kelce its being said. “He doesn't want to meet them and he certainly doesn't want to hang out with them at his wedding.” So “when they invites do go out, Taylor is probably going to be forced to have a very awkward talk with Zoë, because Harry would almost certainly be banned if it were up to Travis,” the insider concluded by saying.