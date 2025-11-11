Matt Rife makes big announcement for fans

Matt Rife expands his 'Stay Golden Tour' with new shoes

Matt Rife has made a huge announcement for his fans!

On Monday, the Award-winning comedian announced additional dates for his Stay Golden World Tour.

Taking to Instagram, Matt shared major updated to his tour, announcing 40 additional shows across North America, Europe and the UK.

In the caption, Matt wrote, "This is the TOUR of a Killer, Bella. New Dates. New Cities. Bigger Show. Same Weiner. In The Round/No Bad Seats. Use code: REBEL for Artist Presale going live THIS WEDNESDAY at 12 pm local time. General On Sale is this Friday!"

Fans and followers expressed their excitement in the comments section after big announcement.

One wrote, "Awesome" for the update. Another added, "LETS GOOOO."

"I imagine @mattrife as a vampire," the third comment read.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming tour is produced by Live Nation.

Notably, the expanded tour will kick off at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on February 28, 2026, and wrap up at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on December 29, 2026.